Aiming for zero: Europe raises its clean energy game

Shifting into a higher gear. This is precisely what the European Union has just done as it steers towards a more sustainable economy.

Its new climate blueprint proposes cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared with 1990 levels by the end of the decade.

That is significantly more ambitious than the EU's previous target of 40 per cent, and means the region could become climate neutral by 2050.

It's not difficult to see why the EU should want to pursue a green recovery with such determination. Executed well, the plan offers the tantalising prospect of restoring both the environment and the economy back to full health.

The funds being set aside certainly point in that direction. The package will translate into approximately €7trn of new green investments by 2050.

Crucial for the region's economic prospects, a large proportion of that money will be channelled to the environmental industry - a fast-growing sector that is making an ever larger contribution to GDP.

The environmental industry's gross value add (GVA) - a measure of its contribution to national output - rose to €286bn in 2015, up 63% from 2003.

Within the sector are some especially vibrant industries such as resource management, which includes renewable energy and energy efficiency and has grown 150% over that time.

More broadly, Europe's environmental goods and services industry can now claim to rival that of the US.

It already employs 4 million full-time equivalent workers, up 38% from 2003, and has contributed more than 2% to the region's GDP in 2015.

Electric vehicles: the green light

Under the plan, transport, energy and real estate will be transformed.

Take cars. If European governments are to achieve their growth and pollution targets, electric vehicles (EVs) will have to evolve into a strategic industry.

Here, the approach is one of carrot and stick. France has a €8bn programme to boost its EV industry with a goal of producing more than 1 million electric and hybrid cars every year over the next five years.

The plan also includes a financial incentive that would reduce the cost of buying an EV by up to 40%.

Germany also stepped up its support for zero-emission transport, doubling subsidies to as high as €9,000, following a prior increase in November 2019.

These incentives have already had a clear impact on EV take-up. German EV sales, for example, rose to account for 13 per cent of total car sales in August 2020, compared with just 2.5% in the same month in 2019.

Regulators are also playing their part. Europe, the second biggest EV market after China, now has tough new emissions standards.

Every car manufacturer must cap emissions for its entire fleet to 95g of CO 2 /km on average by end-2020 - some 20% below the average emission level in 2018. This cap will drop to 81g by 2025 and to 59g by 2030.

Those who fail to meet the standards will pay a heavy price: the fine is €95 for every g/km of excess emissions per vehicle.