Growth at a time of crisis: Start-up investing during the pandemic

The pandemic has been difficult for the business world generally. How has it been for the start-up sector? Andrew Wolfson, CEO & CIO of Pembroke VCT, looks at the state of play of start-ups during Covid-19, and picks his four stand-out companies.
Let's face it, none of us had a crystal ball that could have predicted the fallout from the recent Covid-19 lockdowns.
Whether you are running a large business or a small start-up, burying your head in the sand was simply not an option.
To survive you must be prepared to do things differently and not be put off by thinking outside the box.
The same can be said for us as investors. We do not put money into a company with disaster in mind nor do we believe that a five-year business plan is going to run true.
We invest in people. People who we believe will have what it takes to get through the tough times and to take advantage of opportunity as and when it comes along.
It is these people who will make or break a company's chances of success, regardless of the backdrop.
Of course, some sectors, such as travel and tourism, have faced an insurmountable set of challenges and we really empathise with founders and their employees in these difficult times.
At Pembroke VCT, the past six months have presented new challenges for pretty much all our portfolio businesses and we have been astonished how the founders and management teams, after the initial shock, have delivered in testing times.
Companies that have grown stronger through the crisis are those where the management did not panic, they took stock of the situation and then implemented a new strategy based upon trying several different scenarios.
Not one single overarching change, but a number of small pivots.