Growth at a time of crisis: Start-up investing during the pandemic

Kinteract





Another area of widespread interest right now is education and its delivery digitally. Recruiting new teachers to the profession is becoming a challenge for every school.





More demands are put on teachers and senior leadership teams. How we teach, how young people learn and how we measure success are all under the microscope.





We need to move away from the typical focus on data and league tables so that we can provide what is best for each individual learner.





To do this we need to be able to monitor individual progress efficaciously, to automate teacher workflows and to become data driven in improving learner outcomes for all.





Kinteract provide schools with a platform that they can use for teaching no matter where a student is physically based. T eachers can teach children in class at the same time as they teach children who are having to study remotely.





The platform assesses progress in real time with AI powered prompts on knowledge gaps and young people end up with a portable digital learning record that evidences learning and skills





There is a gap in the market, and we think Kinteract has the team to deliver a platform for the future.