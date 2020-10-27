Facts still matter: No substitute to research in still-fragmented EMs

Corporate governance blow-ups were a major feature of the emerging market universe when we began investing in the late 1990s – as impotent institutions, weak regulation and a general lack of awareness combined to form a minefield for investors.

As we sought to unearth the dominant consumer businesses of the future, it was clear an intense focus on ESG was a necessity to identify and avoid weaker corporates in the developing world - as well as reducing volatility in this highly turbulent area.

However, it is still often a challenge to obtain sufficient levels of quality information on companies, even for investors with decades of experience in this space.

Perhaps the biggest lesson of investing in emerging markets over this period has been the need for independent in-depth research.

Disciplined screening and in-depth research helps eliminate most of the undesirable companies within the vast emerging markets universe and focus on a handful of names with compelling long-term prospects.

For example, our watchlist contains just 100 companies - a tiny fraction of the 20,000-plus listed equities in emerging markets - which is overseen by a 17-strong investment team.

This allows us to really understand the inner workings of each company, including a systematic appraisal of the material ESG issues.

However, in such varied cultures and different disclosure regimes, it is simply not enough to rely on company filings and management meetings.

Before making a decision on buying into a company, we believe it is prudent to spend many months meeting various stakeholders - including ex-employees, competitors, household consumers, policymakers and NGOs.

One of our most recent investments - Sea Ltd - took two years to complete and involved more than 80 stakeholder meetings.

Like most asset managers currently, our day-to-day work remains exclusively remote.

Nonetheless, we have been surprised by the access we have maintained to company management and independent experts throughout the pandemic. This is crucial, as long-term investing requires more than deep research.

Once you are committed to holding a company for a long period, significant resources should be dedicated to helping it become a better version of itself.

When this 'constructive ownership' works well, it creates a virtuous cycle where understanding and practices improve on both sides.

In addition, we believe investors should be wary of reliance on third-party ESG ratings. These insights have two major shortcomings.

The first is a dearth of consistent and reliable disclosure. In fact, only about two thirds of our holdings are covered by external ESG providers.

The second is the false sense of security of outsourcing a full ESG regime.

In our view, asset managers should maintain control and accountability over the full research process.