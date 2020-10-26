Long road ahead for ESG: Moving beyond ratings and unsustainable stocks

This week marks Good Money Week – a campaign launched by the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (USIF) back in 2008 with the aim of raising awareness of sustainable, responsible and ethical finance.

Given the astronomic rise in the popularity of ESG over recent years, it seems bizarre to consider the fact that just 12 years ago it was a concept rarely considered, and in some cases actively shunned, by investors.

The practice of ESG investing began back in the 1960s and was known as socially responsible investing, but this solely involved excluding sectors such as tobacco, oil & gas or arms from portfolios.

ESG Blog: Spanish airports operator first firm to offer shareholders annual vote on climate change

Now, there is a huge range of ESG, SRI and impact funds available to investors - a far cry from the exclusionary market area it once was.

This increase in prevalence of ESG-focused products is only set to continue, according to a number of research firms.

A recent PwC report predicted ESG funds could hold more assets under management than their non-ESG counterparts by 2025, with the vehicles accounting for 57% of the market.

Of course, a focus on investing ethically and sustainably can only be good for the industry and society in general.

But given the speed at which demand for ESG products has developed, is there a chance demand has grown ahead of the infrastructure?

In our special feature, acting news editor Mike Sheen questions whether tech mega-cap stocks [add URL here] - such as Amazon, Google and Facebook - should warrant a place in ESG portfolios.

While gas-guzzling car manufacturers, oil firms and mining stocks may initially spring to mind when considering environmentally harmful companies, the use of data servers by tech firms currently accounts for about 2% of global energy usage annually, according to data from HSBC.

If tech giant companies continue to grow at their current rate, this could leap to 11% by 2030.

This is only the 'E' in ESG, and does not take into consideration the societal impact or governance issues across the FAANGs that have frequently been highlighted by mainstream media.

And yet, these stocks remain significant components of numerous ESG indices, which are being tracked by an increasing number of ETFs.

Within the MSCI North America ESG Leaders index, for instance, both share classes of Google's parent company Alphabet are the second- and third-largest weightings respectively.

Adrian Lowcock: ESG funds no longer 'nice to have' but core part of portfolios

That said, this does not mean holding these companies in an ESG fund is wrong, because ethical and sustainable investing is subjective.

While Alphabet became embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit just last week, it did become carbon neutral in 2007 and became the first company of its size to use renewable energy to counteract its entire output.

This also calls into question the idea of ESG ratings. Is it too simplistic to rely on ratings to determine whether a fund is truly implementing ESG investing practices, and which rating should investors choose to use?

As an industry, the scale of adoption when it comes to ESG investing over recent years has been nothing short of remarkable.

But from a long-term perspective, the concept of investing sustainably and responsibly is still in its infancy.

We have a long road ahead of us to make ESG investing clear-cut, accessible and easy to understand.