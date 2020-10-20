Time for small caps to break through the UK economic gloom

The topic du jour last week was Prime Minister Boris Johnson's introduction of a three-tier lockdown system for England which requires millions of people in the North and the Midlands to adhere to stricter social distancing rules.

In Liverpool, pubs and establishments not serving food have been forced to close, while the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants remains in place across the country.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has subsequently announced that UK workers will receive 67% of their wages if their places of work are forced to close as a result of the restrictions, while arts venues are to be rewarded with £257m of government funding while their doors remain shut.

However, it is no surprise the UK's economic data remains gloomy. Last Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in its latest global growth forecast that public debt in the UK will continue to grow and that its economy will shrink by 9.8% this year - an improvement compared to June's 10.2% forecast, but out of the G7 economies, only Italy is predicted to fare worse in 2020.

The FTSE 100's performance remains lacklustre as investors continue to shun the ailing country in favour of US and tech-focused stocks, with the index trailing in the dust with an 18.7% year-to-date loss according to FE fundinfo data, compared to the S&P 500's total return of 12%.

Meanwhile, 240 out of 248 UK equity funds in the Investment Association universe have lost investors money this year - 65 of which have plummeted by double digits.

On the closed-ended side, the average trust in the IT UK All Companies sector is trading on a 9.8% discount to net asset value, with an average share price fall of 10.1% over the past year.

While there are plenty of headwinds on the horizon for UK equities and UK equity funds, however, there are companies faring well in the face of adversity.

Last Wednesday, online clothing retailer ASOS announced its pre-tax profits quadrupled to £142.1m for the 2020 financial year, while its revenues increased by 19%.

As can be seen here, AJ Bell's Laith Khalaf believes the smaller end of the market-cap spectrum within the UK market will offer investors attractive opportunities over the long term.

Funds the financial analyst recommends include Tellworth UK Smaller Companies, SDL UK Buffettology and, on the closed-ended side, the Standard Life UK Smaller Companies trust.

Meanwhile, Dan Kemp, chief investment officer, EMEA at Morningstar Investment Management, has relatively high conviction in UK equities, given investor sentiment remains poor and the market's high energy exposure "creates a contrarian opportunity".

In a world that is almost instantaneously respondent to newsflow, have the latest lockdown measures offered investors an even more attractively-valued entry point to UK equities, or are the stocks cheap for a reason as opposed to undervalued?

"The UK economy is not in great shape right now and that will act as a drag on the performance of business of all sizes," Khalaf reasoned.

"Small-cap investors should be long term in their outlook and need to have the mettle to ride out the downdrafts, which can be pretty breathtaking."