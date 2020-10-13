Covid-19: Accelerating the energy transition and driving climate-friendly investment opportunities

How a 'green recovery' is possible

Six AXA IM ESG experts tell Investment Week whether the pandemic will help accelerate the energy transition, and outline what they think the investment implications could be.
Gilles Moec, chief economist
Public authorities – at least in Europe – have come to regard supporting the green transition as a way to spur economic growth, in contrast with a popular approach purporting an inconsistency between the two objectives. 

In many core countries of the European Union where public opinion is traditionally hostile to fiscal activism, environmental concerns are high on the agenda.  

We think that reconciling economic growth and the green transition is better achieved when the policy instrument shifts to investment projects combined with carbon tax, rather than the usual combination of tax and production subsidy.
Chris Iggo, CIO for core investments
The pandemic has very much sharpened the focus on climate change and ESG issues. 

Looking ahead, we expect investors are most likely to reward those companies that are meeting the challenge of making their businesses more sustainable. 

It is quite astounding how rapidly the carbon transition is impacting business strategy through the need to disclose more data on carbon emissions, to sign up to targets that align with the Paris Agreement, and to use carbon pricing as a tool to properly reflect the economics of their business. 

Being able to demonstrate how Covid-19 has accelerated the carbon transition will be critical in the discussions between companies and investors.  

Taxes may need to rise because of the Covid-19 recession – part of this could be a more active role for carbon taxes which would help shift demand away from carbon intensive activities to green alternatives. 

However, achieving the Paris Agreement will require substantially more investment in alternatives, carbon capture and efficiency. 

Green bonds, ESG integration, impact and dedicated carbon reduction investment strategies will all be vital elements in investors' contributions.
Lise Moret, head of climate strategy
The pandemic can ultimately influence the speed of energy transition for the better. 

Looking at the example of mobility, this angle of accelerating energy transition by accelerating the need for new sources of energy, has been a direct result of the crisis. 

Overall, one third of the energy transition will come via investments in renewable energy such as windfarms and solar technology. 

The question though, is how the supply of energy may evolve. We need to continue to incentivise firms to not only stop capital expenditure in fossil energy but also to increase and speed up their investment plans in low-carbon renewables. 

The expected recovery will give us a chance to embed industrial and societal shifts that support the energy transition. It should also harden policy thinking around climate change, and the need for decisive and collaborative action to tackle global, existential threats. 

As investors, this means continued engagement with firms – and this equally applies to the wider investment community, and the transition is opening many new potential – and sustainable – investment opportunities. 
Johann Plé, green bonds strategy manager
There was a fear that one of the knock-on effects of the Covid-19 crisis would be a significant slowdown in the financing of green projects. 

But this has not been the case with the European Union unveiling a recovery deal, which included some €550bn dedicated to green initiatives – the largest single climate pledge ever made. 

Climate change has not been forgotten. The debt being raised right now is possible because interest rates remain low, and markets are awash with liquidity. 

But at some point, this will need to be repaid and we need this debt to be sustainable. This means we need to invest in projects that fight against climate change, support renewable energy, clean transportation and green buildings – as well as biodiversity preservation. 

There is a very good dynamic of diversification within the credit sector and the sovereign segment is on the rise. For investors this is good news as it means more opportunities in terms of how they can generate an impact.

Issuers that have a credible sustainable strategy should be better prepared to face climate risks and opportunities, hence should have better fundamentals in the long run compared to others and perform better.
Amanda O'Toole, clean economy strategy manager, AXA IM-Framlington Equities
While an abundance of industries and companies have endured severe disruption during 2020, the experience of the renewable sector has been markedly different. 

We have found that firms have consistently demonstrated resilience, in terms of demand, new business and potential projects. 

This has manifested itself in their capital expenditure plans where they are bolstering renewable capacity or the infrastructure that supports them. 

Data shows that despite the pandemic, US solar project developers installed nearly three times as much solar power capacity during Q2 as they did during Q2 2019.  

There is a real desire to do the right thing by staff and stakeholders in terms of supporting energy transition. More than ever, consumer brands want to be able to promote carbon neutrality at a product level.

The pandemic has certainly highlighted the strength of demand in the clean technology space and how broad-based it is. 

From an investment perspective, we believe this is very important especially in the electric vehicle sector.

Overall, energy transition acceleration is been driven by a consumer and corporate focus on 'good citizenship'. 
Lise Renelleau, director – sustainable investment solutions, AXA IM-Rosenberg Equities 
The Covid-19 crisis will hopefully trigger a change in mentality, in that society becomes more galvanised in terms of taking on climate change. 

Right now, it is not just young people calling for action – investors and asset owners are demanding it too. 

We know time is not on our side when it comes to climate action. Given the structural transition at play, we need to take a forward-looking view on low-carbon solutions, more than ever. 

Therefore, we need to invest in transitioning companies, those trying to move away from polluting fossil fuels. The key aspect for any investor is to think about this from a long-term approach, in absolute – and transition – terms, to stay ahead of the curve in terms of climate-related policy and regulation, which will impact firms.

Individual investors and companies are looking for solutions which will allow them to invest in a sustainable manner; strategies focused on delivering the kind of resilience that is necessary to navigate uncertain market conditions related to both Covid-19 and climate change. 

There is a disruption, and structural change is occurring. 

The decade of transition got off to a start nobody could have predicted - or wanted.

Less than year into the 2020s, the world is reeling from the shock of Covid-19, a pandemic which has taken both lives and livelihoods and severely hit the global economy.

How renewable energy technology is changing the investment landscape

The impact of the coronavirus and subsequent global lockdown saw the US and the eurozone economies endure their worst quarters on record - and the virus has far from run its course.

However, as industry was put on pause and planes were grounded, the environment has enjoyed some renewed breathing space.

Europe's energy sector's de-rating 'seems excessive'

Despite all the challenges the world is facing, six experts from AXA Investment Managers believes a 'green recovery' is possible.

In the gallery above, they tell Investment Week whether the crisis will help accelerate the energy transition, and outline what they think the investment implications could be.

