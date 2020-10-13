Covid-19: Accelerating the energy transition and driving climate-friendly investment opportunities

Chris Iggo, CIO for core investments

The pandemic has very much sharpened the focus on climate change and ESG issues.





Looking ahead, we expect investors are most likely to reward those companies that are meeting the challenge of making their businesses more sustainable.





It is quite astounding how rapidly the carbon transition is impacting business strategy through the need to disclose more data on carbon emissions, to sign up to targets that align with the Paris Agreement, and to use carbon pricing as a tool to properly reflect the economics of their business.





Being able to demonstrate how Covid-19 has accelerated the carbon transition will be critical in the discussions between companies and investors.





Taxes may need to rise because of the Covid-19 recession – part of this could be a more active role for carbon taxes which would help shift demand away from carbon intensive activities to green alternatives.





However, achieving the Paris Agreement will require substantially more investment in alternatives, carbon capture and efficiency.





Green bonds, ESG integration, impact and dedicated carbon reduction investment strategies will all be vital elements in investors' contributions.