Covid-19: Accelerating the energy transition and driving climate-friendly investment opportunities

Amanda O'Toole, clean economy strategy manager, AXA IM-Framlington Equities
While an abundance of industries and companies have endured severe disruption during 2020, the experience of the renewable sector has been markedly different.
We have found that firms have consistently demonstrated resilience, in terms of demand, new business and potential projects.
This has manifested itself in their capital expenditure plans where they are bolstering renewable capacity or the infrastructure that supports them.
Data shows that despite the pandemic, US solar project developers installed nearly three times as much solar power capacity during Q2 as they did during Q2 2019.
There is a real desire to do the right thing by staff and stakeholders in terms of supporting energy transition. More than ever, consumer brands want to be able to promote carbon neutrality at a product level.
The pandemic has certainly highlighted the strength of demand in the clean technology space and how broad-based it is.
From an investment perspective, we believe this is very important especially in the electric vehicle sector.
Overall, energy transition acceleration is been driven by a consumer and corporate focus on 'good citizenship'.