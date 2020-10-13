LCP's Jones: Building resilience for future shocks

The Covid-19 pandemic took investors by surprise. With hindsight, it was a known risk that we were unprepared for. What can we do to protect ourselves from future shocks?

As an industry, we can get better at identifying and monitoring potential sources of future shocks, and use our influence as invest to encourage greater resilience at both micro and macro levels.

While none of us have a crystal ball, it is easy to identify themes that could be the cause of future investment shocks - for example, climate change, loss of biodiversity, water scarcity, inequality, unemployment, antimicrobial resistance, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

The World Economic Forum's annual Global Risks Report is one good source of ideas (even though the ranking of risks inevitably reflects what was top of mind when participants completed the survey - no doubt infectious diseases will feature much more highly next time).

Once key themes of concern have been identified, we can develop metrics that enable the extent of investments' exposure to these risks to be monitored.

This is easier said than done, given the large number of potential themes, many of which are complex and hard to quantify.

We therefore need to prioritise themes and seek a small number of metrics for each one that provide useful insights into exposures.

As well as considering the exposure of individual investments to these risks as part of investment due diligence and monitoring them post-investment, we should review aggregate exposures to ensure there are no unintended concentrations of risk.

Scenario analysis can also be a useful tool for investigating risk exposures. It enables us to explore how different possible futures may unfold, how an investment portfolio may be affected and what actions we could take to mitigate the risks.

Such analysis is not about forecasting the future. It is primarily about building understanding and informing decision-making.

Using investor influence

Although investors can seek to limit their risk exposures, the risks of greatest concern are market-wide or systemic - i.e. ones that can affect large parts of the economy at the same time. By definition, we cannot escape them by judicious choices of investment.

It therefore helps if our investments are resilient to such shocks and have the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.

It is not possible for companies to prepare for every eventuality and it would be inefficient for them to try. But there are ways in which they can build resilience to help cope with whatever difficulties they may face in future.

For example, ensuring operational and financial flexibility, diversifying their supply chain, envisioning different futures when developing their long-term strategy, challenging group think and being open to change.

Investors can encourage these practices through their engagement with companies. Given the very nature of systemic risks, there are limits to the actions we can take at the level of individual investments. Quite often, resilience needs to be built at a larger scale.