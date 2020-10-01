A healthy recovery: The issue facing the pharma industry

Imagine you’re a business owner and you’re presented with an enormous gap in your market that needs filling and there’s a dearth of competition.

But what if the products that would fill that gap are not only unprofitable, but become less valuable the more people use them? What would you do?

This is the issue facing the pharmaceutical industry, which the world depends on to provide the bedrock of modern healthcare — antibiotics. Investment in new antibiotics has slowed to the lowest rate in history, and big pharmaceutical companies have largely abandoned the field.

Modern healthcare systems are built on the ability to control infection, and our tools in that fight — antibiotics — were in crisis even before Covid-19 hit.

Covid-19 is a fast-moving pandemic — antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a slow-burning and insidious one.

The number dying from infections resistant to antibiotics is forecast to grow to ten million a year by 2050 if the current trend of growth in resistance continues, dwarfing the death rate of Covid-19.

History abounds with examples of capitalism facilitating investment in energy, technology and vital infrastructure. But we know capitalism, when it's narrowly focused on delivering returns for shareholders, does not always allocate capital to the most useful areas. This is known in economic shorthand as a ‘market failure' — an area where the true cost or value of an asset isn't priced in. Antibiotics are a classic case. At the surface level it makes sense for pharmaceutical companies to move away from producing new antibiotics. We've become so dependent on antibiotics, and we expect them to be cheap. Their true worth is not reflected in their price.

All investments carry an opportunity cost, and there are many more lucrative options. Investing in the development of a lifestyle drug could see five to ten years of market dominance with little risk once brought to market — compare that with the lower margins and diminishing effectiveness of antibiotics and the decision on where to spend your research dollars is a no brainer.

Almost everything that happens in a modern hospital or clinic relies on antibiotics to make it safe. Our aging population is seeing more and more joint replacements and every such surgical intervention requires antibiotics to combat the risk of infection. It doesn't matter how good your new hip is; what value is medical technology if you run the risk of contracting one of the growing number of superbugs in using it?

The same can be said about oncology - where immunotherapy is heralded as the ‘magic bullet' in the fight against cancer. No matter how effective the emerging class of cancer treatments, their use depends on a healthcare system that can protect vulnerable patients from infection.

Given that the maths doesn't work for antibiotics like it does for other pharmaceutical products, how can this obstacle be overcome and pharmaceutical companies be incentivised to produce them?

In response to this crisis, the AMR Industry Alliance was formed in 2016, made up of over 100 pharmaceutical and biotech companies and associations across 20 countries. It has since invested a combined $2bn in AMR research and development (R&D). In 2018, the non-profit Access to Medicine Foundation launched an AMR Benchmark, tracking progress among the most active companies in this area.

Rathbone Greenbank is involved with the AMR Benchmark through its membership of the Access to Medicine Foundation's index (ATMI), which ranks major pharmaceutical companies on their efforts to make medicine available to poorer countries.

The two approaches are known as ‘push' and ‘pull' incentives, which so far have involved public-private partnerships making grants to small companies for early-stage R&D.

In particular, pull incentives were the brainchild of the British government's multi-year Review on Antimicrobial Resistance, which was headed by Lord O'Neill and completed in 2016. The review proposed giving a one-time "market entry reward" of $1bn for new antibiotics, enough to cover typical R&D costs and enable the antibiotic to be profitable without encouraging overuse.

In June 2020 the NHS announced an incentive scheme for pharmaceutical companies to provide new antibiotics to UK patients for the first time in decades. This first-of-its-kind subscription model, part of a UK action plan to contain and control AMR by 2040, pays providers upfront based on the value of their antibiotics to the public health system, rather than the amount used.

Another encouraging development is the recently announced creation by leading pharmaceutical companies of the AMR Action Fund. The fund aims to deliver two to four new antibiotics by 2030 through investing more than $1bn in small biotech firms.

Government incentives, which will inevitably deliver profits to the pharmaceutical industry, may be a politically unpalatable medicine, yet may prove to be a great example of responsible capitalism — an opportunity for investors to do well by doing some good.

Matt Crossman is head of stewardship at Rathbones