Inflating US exceptionalism

The decision by the US Federal Reserve to adopt an average inflation target has no immediate relevance. In the long-term, however, its impact could be profound.

US inflation is currently running at around 1%. For the Fed to convince anyone that it is on target to meet its five-year average of 2%, inflation would have to be at 3% for more than a year. To put that into perspective, US inflation has not been at 3% since 2011.

This is not, however, just a move for the here and now. The Fed deliberated long and hard over making this change and has made it clear the new framework is to remain in place for at least five years. This is about hardening its market guidance and showing that it is not going to be pushed into a tighter monetary policy setting to appease a bond market made anxious by a few high data prints.

As Japan has demonstrated many times, and the US itself experienced in 2018, modern economies are unduly vulnerable to prematurely restrictive monetary policies. The Fed is not going to get caught again.

Living with a weaker dollar

This revised policy objective needs support from Fed actions as well as words; if the bond market gets spooked then the Fed will need to be the aggressive buyer of last resort. Its already massive asset purchase (QE) programme provides the mechanism for more affirmative intervention, but likely needs to be augmented by clarity on what level of bond yields the Fed regards as dangerous to the economy.

This new policy mix would appear to have significant adverse implications for the US dollar. The US is a massive consumer of international capital through its twin (fiscal and trade) deficits. The coronavirus shock saw the dollar lose interest rate support as the Fed cut interest rates. The new Fed policy will steer investors to expect lower real yields, and there appears to be no logical end to this - not something that currencies usually like. All else equal, the US dollar would need to fall to entice foreigners into US assets.

The US is not only the most vibrant major economy, it also has an armful of tech leviathans changing the world and dominating global equity indices. The Fed's policies have no great relevance for Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla etc. However, through fostering periods of higher inflation it is endorsing stronger economic growth, which will broaden the attractiveness of US equities. In contrast, Japan's economic revolution under Shinzo Abe has petered out (before Abe stepped down for health reasons), and the ECB will likely take a year to complete its policy review (and is biased to underdeliver). The Fed, therefore, has added to US exceptionalism rather than detracted from it.

The new policy is not about creating inflation for its own sake. It aims to sustain the conditions that might be consistent with higher inflation; conditions which should support US corporate profits. No one knows how ‘hot' a modern advanced economy needs to run before inflation becomes a problem. But it is clear that in the US the threshold is probably well above the average growth rate of the ten years preceding the pandemic (2.4%). The Fed knows that monetary policy is nearing the limit of what it can achieve. It is effectively passing the baton to politicians and encouraging them, through fiscal policy, to have a go. And they will.

Gareth Gettinby is a multi-asset investment manager at Aegon Asset Management