UK equity income investing: How to make the most of it during a pandemic

UK equity market dividends have, in aggregate, been dominated for decades by a relatively small number of large businesses, some with poor economics.

Many of them have proven to be cyclical, far too capital intensive and frankly, have not grown. In desperately striving to provide a return to investors, many such companies have fallen into the trap of over-distributing dividends. These businesses have also often failed to adapt in the face of disruptive change.

Heading into 2020, around 50% of the UK market's collective income was projected to come from just ten companies, many of which had clear vulnerabilities to their business models.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a swift and brutal reckoning for UK dividends, but the ingredients for dividend cuts were long in the making.

Looking beyond the index

One should be careful, however, not to extrapolate dynamics impacting the index to UK companies as a whole. The UK remains a significant market globally. It has strong corporate governance standards, fast-developing ESG credentials and, most importantly, a number of growing businesses worthy of investors' capital.

High-returning, leading global companies can be found in areas including consumer goods, speciality industrial and data/software for instance. In order to uncover the income stocks of the future, investors should be challenged to look beyond, rather than be beholden to, the skewed index.

Structural trends do not revert

Having a global perspective to UK equities can be highly instructive. Structural trends that were well entrenched heading into 2020 have accelerated further during the pandemic. Old-world business models are struggling to cope with technological shifts, banking sector returns continue to deflate and all companies must face up to sustainability challenges.

Given this backdrop, investors need to be wary of relying overly on a mean-reversion strategy to deliver returns. In select instances, profitability, dividends and share prices may recover, but in many they simply will not.

It is incredibly difficult to make sustainable investment returns from companies that do not grow over the long term, irrespective of how cheap the equity appears to be priced. Investing in areas of structural decline can be akin to walking up a down escalator.

Avoiding high-yield traps

In a similar vein, investors selecting income-generating equities can frequently place far too much emphasis on current dividend yield. High yield is often a trap which reflects the market's well-founded scepticism about the advertised income stream. A high yield can misguidedly be worn like a badge of honour by some, but yield alone should never define an income stock. There tends to be a very real trade-off between yield on the one hand and sustainable growth on the other. A high yield in such a low rate environment may have its allure, but if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

An alternative approach is to invest in companies that have relatively modest yields, but have a demonstrable capacity to sustain and grow their distributions to shareholders. Such growth can give rise to a fast-growing income stream which, when given sufficient time (three-to-five years), can outstrip the higher initial yield offered by static companies.

Free cashflow growth for income

Rather than focusing on overly simplistic metrics such as current dividend yield and dividend growth, investors are likely better-served by taking a step back, and considering the source of equity value creation and dividend growth. Specifically, a company's ability to generate sustainable freecash flow growth over time.

A growing stream of free cashflow funds a dividend and fuels equity value creation. By contrast, accumulating debt to pay dividends, is simply not sustainable and erodes equity value.

Businesses that can consistently grow while earning attractive returns on invested capital will naturally generate an abundance of free cashflow.

In order to do this, they must have a clear runway for growth and possess assets - powerful brands or high switching costs, for example - that enable sustainably high returns to be earned. The resulting cashflow can be reinvested to achieve further growth, distributed back to investors in the form of dividends, used to pay down debt or simply accumulated for later use.