Value opportunities for vaccine optimists

The recession triggered by Covid-19 has been unusual in many ways. For investors, perhaps the most striking feature of this recession has been the degree to which it has created winners and losers.

The technology stocks that have provided the hardware and software to enable vast swathes of the population to work and shop from home have been key beneficiaries. In contrast, many companies and sectors that rely on people going out continue to languish.

But which stocks still offer value and could benefit if a Covid-19 vaccine becomes viable and life is able to return to that which we once knew? Of course, we do not know when, or even if, a vaccine will become available, so the following opportunities seem most suitable for those investors with longer horizons.

US value stocks

While the US market as a whole looks rather expensive by historical standards, this valuation is distorted by growth stocks. While not all growth stocks are overvalued, some of the cheaper stocks in the market could have more upside if a vaccine is announced, compared to those that have already performed very well this year.

'Covid is not going away': Virologist fund manager Dr Ogden on coronavirus, healthcare valuations and biotech opportunities

It's important to filter out those value stocks that could continue to struggle even after a vaccine is available. But there are quality, cyclically-exposed businesses available at reasonable valuations that would benefit from a vaccine.

Some stocks in the financial sector, for example, trade on relatively cheap valuations and would be exposed to any improvement in the economic outlook. And not all financials rely on higher interest rates to increase profits, with asset and wealth managers being a good example.

UK valuations look reasonable on low earnings expectations

The FTSE 100 trades broadly in line with its long-run average valuation but on earnings expectations which are down at the same level they were at in March 2009.

The FTSE has struggled because it doesn't have the large tech names that the US does. Instead, the UK market has a large weighting to banks and energy stocks, which are down sharply this year.

The race for a vaccine: The investment trust managers combating coronavirus

A vaccine would give investors greater clarity on the likely size of the bad loans that the banking system will have to absorb. It would also improve the outlook for the labour market and should lead to a higher oil price as activity recovers further.