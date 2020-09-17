Private and institutional investors must step up in the race to achieve Agenda 2030

Greta Thunberg has sought to convey a sense of urgency in the global climate emergency by likening it to our house being on fire.

Creating such vivid and evocative imagery is required in order to catalyse a response to one of the most complex and global issues of our time.

Far beyond imagery, this year's global pandemic has caused a sense of collective urgency like most of us will never have experienced in our life time.

From individual job security and our personal health, to national and international concerns about economic slowdowns, global supply chains and healthcare provisions, the urgency to act has never been greater.

However, amid the important and competing agendas handed to us in recent months, there is a longstanding one that we must not forget: Agenda 2030.

This is the commitment to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development worldwide in the next decade via the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Crying out for investment at scale

If shouting that our house is on fire is required to mobilise support for climate action, then Covid-19 has been a potent shot in the arm in highlighting why we must do more to make Agenda 2030 a reality.

Having brutally exposed the inequality within and between societies - including failing to non-existent healthcare systems - the intentions of this international, generation-defining initiative must be met if we are to live in a fairer and more sustainable world.

But how? The simple answer is more investment, specifically from private and institutional investors.

Clearly, it is not - and must never - just be about mindlessly throwing more money at the problem, as this fuels a whole host of other problems and inefficiencies at best.

However, at a basic level more investment is needed to bridge the current investment gap to make Agenda 2030 happen.

The ambition of the SDGs, which include ending poverty, eradicating hunger, better infrastructure and affordable energy, is huge and would be transformational for millions, if not billions, around the world.

The scale of ambition requires equally impressive scale in the level of investment.

To achieve the scale of investment required we need to better tap the deep pools of capital held by private and institutional investors - donor, governmental and philanthropic capital all play a vital role, but there is a limit to what they can achieve alone.

The challenges to unlocking such capital at a significant scale to date include a lack - perceived or real - of investable opportunities, uncertainty over risk/reward and returns.

Plus there is a plethora of existing, tried and tested asset classes including bonds, equities and (established) alternatives competing for the same capital.

Moreover, prior to the clear shift in sentiment towards more ethical and sustainable investments, largely accelerated by the proliferation of ESG criteria and consumer demand, historically there has been little appetite for private and institutional investors to consider allocating capital to impact-focused investments.

The question, therefore, is how do we attract capital from these sources and overcome existing barriers to help facilitate investment at the necessary scale?