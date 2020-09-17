Too hot to ignore: Capital markets finally combatting climate change

Raft of record temperatures

The UK was not alone in experiencing a record stretch of elevated temperatures this summer. In the US, the highest temperature ever reliably recorded (54.4°C) was reached in Death Valley National Park (pictured).





This has been accompanied by severe heatwaves across other states, resulting in rolling grid shutdowns across California as electricity demand surged. Ironically, this was principally a function of air conditioning demand.





Temperatures across the Middle East have also been extraordinary, while recent elevated temperatures in the Russian Arctic remain highly concerning, particularly as they exceed previously modelled worst-case scenarios.