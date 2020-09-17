Too hot to ignore: Capital markets finally combatting climate change

While the US faces drought…
According to NASA, one third of the US is experiencing at least a moderate level of drought. Much of the west is approaching severe drought (such as in Moab, Utah, pictured), and New England has been unusually dry and hot.
An estimated 53 million people are living in drought-affected areas. Critically, most of these areas had no sign of drought in the mid-summer of 2019.
Forecasts from the NOAA Climate Prediction Centre suggest conditions in the west will not get better any time soon, and climatologists expect hot and dry weather through late October.
Such droughts – accompanied by very low soil moisture levels – are likely to cause stunted and browning crops, limited pasture yields, dust storms, reduced well water levels, and an increase in the number and severity of wildfires.