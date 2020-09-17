Too hot to ignore: Capital markets finally combatting climate change

Why environmental risks need to be priced in

Ben McEwen, climate change investment analyst at Sarasin & Partners, looks at the five ways climate change is damaging the planet - and the five steps the industry is taking to address the issue.
Death valley national park 2020 1 580x358
Raft of record temperatures
The UK was not alone in experiencing a record stretch of elevated temperatures this summer. In the US, the highest temperature ever reliably recorded (54.4°C) was reached in Death Valley National Park (pictured)

This has been accompanied by severe heatwaves across other states, resulting in rolling grid shutdowns across California as electricity demand surged. Ironically, this was principally a function of air conditioning demand. 

Temperatures across the Middle East have also been extraordinary, while recent elevated temperatures in the Russian Arctic remain highly concerning, particularly as they exceed previously modelled worst-case scenarios.
San francisco heatwave skyline 2020 1 580x358
Raft of record temperatures (continued)
July 2020 has tied for second-hottest July on record for the globe, according to US National Centers for Environmental Information, while the Northern Hemisphere saw its hottest July ever, surpassing 2019's record. 

According to the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration, the year-to-date global land and ocean surface temperature was the second highest in its 141-year record at 14.85°C – 1.05°C above the 20th-century average. 

It was the hottest year-to-date on record across a large portion of northern Asia, parts of Europe, China, Mexico, northern South America, as well as the Atlantic, northern Indian and Pacific oceans.
Moab utah drought 2020 1 580x358
While the US faces drought…
According to NASA, one third of the US is experiencing at least a moderate level of drought. Much of the west is approaching severe drought (such as in Moab, Utah, pictured), and New England has been unusually dry and hot. 

An estimated 53 million people are living in drought-affected areas. Critically, most of these areas had no sign of drought in the mid-summer of 2019. 

Forecasts from the NOAA Climate Prediction Centre suggest conditions in the west will not get better any time soon, and climatologists expect hot and dry weather through late October.

Such droughts – accompanied by very low soil moisture levels – are likely to cause stunted and browning crops, limited pasture yields, dust storms, reduced well water levels, and an increase in the number and severity of wildfires.
Kumamoto japan floods 2020 c kim kyung hoon reuters pa images 580x358
...Asia is underwater
On the other side of the world, we have seen a very different story. Since early June, unusually strong, stationary weather systems have produced frequent storms and heavy rainfall across south-central and eastern China, while monsoon rains have covered swathes of India and Bangladesh with abnormal levels of precipitation.

Monsoon rains also doused Japan. Just one week into July, parts of western Japan (such as the city of Kumamoto, pictured) were hit with three times the amount of rainfall that is typical for the entire month. The deluge triggered floods and landslides, which caused the country's highest rain-related death toll in more than three decades.

Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters/PA Images
Greenland ice 2020 2 580x358
Greenland ice sheet on the brink
Headlines referencing a recently published paper have indicated the Greenland Ice Sheet has melted beyond the point of no return. 

This is significant as if the Greenland Ice Sheet melts, scientists estimate sea level would rise by about six meters. 

Fortunately, the reality of the analysis by the report's authors is somewhat more nuanced. The new paper shows an increase in the rate of solid ice discharge into the ocean. However, this is not indicative of passing the point of no return.

What is clear is globally, ice sheets and cover are in retreat. Arctic sea ice extent averaged for July 2020 was 7.28 million sq km, the lowest extent ever recorded by satellite for a month of July – about 2.19 million sq km below the 1981-2010 July average, and beating the previous record low of 2019.
Heat map image factory emissions 2020 2 580x358
Narrowing climate sensitivity range
For 40 years, climate scientists have predicted a double atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) from preindustrial levels would result in a global warming of between 1.5°C and 4.5°C – something we could expect within the next 60-80 years. 

A major study by the World Climate Research Programme has recently determined a more precise range of temperature outcomes from a doubling of pre-industrial CO2 levels.

The study supports a likely warming range of between 2.6°C and 3.9°C. This means the higher scenarios of 4.0°C plus are now less likely to eventuate but, conversely, the lower sensitivity scenarios (sub-2.0°C) have also been largely ruled out. 

Indeed, a doubling of CO2 all but guarantees warming of more than 2°C. 

If we are now likely heading for an increase in excess of 2.0°C, physical manifestations of climate change will become more severe and common.
Oil mining generic 2020 1 580x358
Changes in oil price assumptions
The material decline in the oil price over the course of H1 appears to have catalysed a long overdue acknowledgement of a 'new normal' in fossil fuel pricing.

This has led to a raft of impairments across the fossil fuel complex, with Carbon Tracker estimating the total impairments at $87bn. 

For example, as BP lowered the long-term oil and gas price assumptions used in its financial statements, this resulted in impairments of between £13bn and £17.5bn – equivalent to 13-17% of 2019 net assets.

We believe transition related impairments could extend well beyond the fossil fuel extraction industry. 

Indeed, we have seen a rise in the number of junk rated bonds in the energy complex held by financial institutions, raising the spectre of greater provisioning requirement for banks.
Morgan stanley office london 2020 1 580x358
Financial accountability grows
Over the past few weeks, we have seen very positive developments in the adoption of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Framework. 

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Investec and Natwest have all joined the partnership, which provides a framework for measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions associated with the investment activities of financial institutions. 

Not only will the broader adoption of this framework allow institutions to monitor and reduce their exposure and risk, it will also allow investors visibility into an increasingly material set of risks over which they currently have extremely limited visibility.

However, capital markets need to link carbon accounting with financial accounting. Investors and stakeholders ought to be demanding carbon risks be reflected in financial institutions' financial statements. 

We are not going to disclose our way out of the crisis – climate risks need to be priced in.
Climate esg research 2020 1 580x358
New climate risk analysis tools
The Network for Greening the Financial System, formed by a group of central banks, published its inaugural set of climate scenarios, alongside a first-of-its-kind guide to climate scenario analysis for central banks and supervisors. 

This provides practical advice on using scenario analysis to assess these risks to the economy and financial system.

Building on these scenarios, analysis undertaken by the Banque de France proposes a framework for quantifying the impacts of climate policy and transition risks – such as unexpected increases in carbon prices and productivity shocks – for financial risk assessment.

The analysis calculates a range of probability defaults for a number of industries under delayed and sudden transition scenarios. Petroleum, agriculture, mining and minerals sectors all fare poorly, while the electricity sector appears well-placed.
Esg wind power renewables 2020 1 580x358
Utility winners and losers
Estimating Financial Risks from the Energy Transition, a paper published by Imperial College London, has simulated the ability of 29 large European utility companies to meet the requirements of a rapid transition to a low carbon energy scenario. 

The study estimates companies with a significant share of fossil fuels will see equity returns, as well as their credit rating score, fall after 2030, while 'green' companies should see returns increase and a higher credit rating. 

This highlights the impact of aggressive climate mitigation policies on net profit margins as well as on the required rate of capex.

Harris kamala 2020 6 c gage skidmore flickr cc by sa 2 0 580x358
Bold Democrat climate plan
In the US, the appointment of Kamala Harris (pictured) as Joe Biden's vice-presidential candidate has bolstered the Democrat climate change credentials. 

Harris has had a progressive and aggressive track record on climate change action, while House Democrats have recently unveiled a detailed decarbonisation plan for the country.

The plan calls for a cut to net US greenhouse gas emissions by 37% below 2010 levels in 2030, and 88% below 2010 levels in 2050. 

The proposal recommends a clean energy standard for net-zero electricity by 2040 and net-zero new buildings by 2030. 

It also calls for only zero-emitting new vehicles to be sold by 2035 and advocates for doubling funding for public transit.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flick CC BY-SA 2.0
As the global economy ground to a halt, the environment experienced a moment of respite. However, despite the slowdown in greenhouse gas emissions caused by Covid-19, climate change manifestations are set to rise.

While societal awareness of combatting global warming is increasing, the willingness of capital markets to address and price these risks appears lacklustre.

We are nevertheless beginning to see signs of progress, with markets increasingly integrating both transition risks and opportunities.

Is it too little too late? In the gallery above, we assess five physical manifestations of climate change which continue to have severe consequences - and five areas in which concrete steps are being taken to address this issue.

