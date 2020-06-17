Sanlam's Polin: When fishermen can't go to sea, they mend their nets

How can asset managers emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic stronger and more diverse? When will we get back to normal? Will markets recover? How will business models and working practices change? When will the pubs reopen?

All of these questions, and thousands more, are being asked by businesses and families across the world.

While the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to many things - from panic buying to the exponential growth of Netflix - in seeking to answer these questions perhaps its biggest by-product is conjecture.

Jim Leaviss: Navigating the inflation conundrum

The fact is that no one knows where we will be in six months' time, let alone five years. The Government reels off the line "We'll be led by the science", but the scientific community rarely speaks with one voice and for every data point evidencing one trend, there is an Excel spreadsheet contradicting it.

From 'unknown unknowns' to normality

In the now ubiquitous words of former US Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld, there will be known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns on the long road to recovery.

Rather than focus on the things we cannot control or do not know, asset managers need to focus on the things we can change.

The weeks spent at home under lockdown has given each of us the chance to reflect and reassess the kind of life we lead, the health of our society and the environment, the moral direction of the businesses we work for and ultimately, the type of world we want to leave behind.

This is more than just short-term wistfulness and will result in real and tangible changes to our lives.

As business leaders, rather than wishing for life to go "back to normal" we need to think about how we create a new normal, one which is more equal, diverse and positive.

For a number of years, the asset manager has been working hard to reflect the lives of its clients and adapt to rapidly changing consumer behaviour, but the impact of Covid-19 is going to turbocharge some of the many changes that were in their infancy just a few months ago.

Too early to 'flash the V' for V-shaped recovery sign

You do not need to have a crystal ball to realise working from home and greater employee flexibility are going to become commonplace across our industry.

Equally, engaging with our clients via digital channels such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams or FaceTime will become the norm, saving everyone time, money and allowing greater innovation in the process.