Sustainability and digitalisation: Speeding the transition to a low carbon world

For the past six months, Covid-19 has changed the way we live and operate across the world.

Shelter in place orders and governmental lockdowns have been implemented globally causing unprecedented economic and social dislocation.

But this dislocation has not been uniform. Many people and businesses have been quick to adapt to a world of travel restrictions and social distancing. The common link to this economic resilience is digitalisation.

From productivity to entertainment to health, digitalisation has provided the means to carry on. Cloud computing, cashless payments and 'online everything' are features of the digital economy that have enabled us to operate like never before.

And while the 'digitalisation of everything' is not new, the crisis has certainly highlighted the developments that have already been made, even accelerating them in some instances.

It is a structural shift that has been happening for a long time, now spurred on by the crisis, and we believe that it is key to reaching a sustainable economy.

Crisis spurs digital platforms

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently summed this up well in an earnings call in April, stating that the company experienced "two years of digital transformation in two months", and the figures tell the same story.

In March alone, the Microsoft Azure blog reported a 775% increase in cloud computing usage in regions with social restrictions and a spike in Microsoft Teams users, with 900 million minutes of meetings and calls made in a one-week period.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. From online groceries to telemedicine, to remote working and virtual classrooms, many people will have experienced digital platforms for the first time.

But are these platforms powerful enough to sustain a lasting change in customer interaction once the crisis abates?

It is our belief that companies that enable greater productivity and more efficient use of the world's precious natural resources will succeed over the long term.

We consider digitalisation and sustainability to be two sides of the same coin by empowering people and businesses to operate effectively without the need for an excessive carbon footprint.

If any good has come out of this crisis, it is that it has served to underline the idea that many people are able to lead effective lower carbon lives.

Some sectors fared worse than others in the crisis - namely travel, transportation and heavy industrials.

Airlines and cruise liners ground to a halt and were among the most severely affected as social distancing measures and travel bans were enacted across the world, with global air traffic dropping by 65% in the one-month period to 7 April.