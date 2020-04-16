Four signals driving Covid-19 investment strategies

Following the escalation of Covid-19 and the seismic shifts across markets, we have witnessed a turning point in investment strategies as money managers move from a phase of crisis management toward more active strategies. Whether it is doubling down on companies with the strongest balance sheets or looking for beta in the anticipated market recovery, we see four key issues that will be critical in shaping the scope and timing of any such strategy.

Evolving investment response

In the immediate fallout from the crisis, a number of common steps were taken by nearly all investors. These included active de-risking in the first week of the drawdown, which was fuelled by the need to raise cash and reduce net/gross exposure. More broadly in the market, we initially saw selling programme trades from index and ETFs to accommodate redemptions, however, the trend has reversed somewhat.

From an active fund manager perspective, much of the activity was initially on running through existing holdings for balance sheet stress, liquidity risks or clear operational headwinds from Covid-19 disruption. Following this assessment, managers began to sell out of what looked weak on these criteria.

We have since seen fund managers start averaging into the companies that passed the tests and were deemed the highest quality. Most recently, investors have started looking at fresh ideas for the portfolio. Where adding positions, there is a divide into two broad camps - those seeking to own high quality, strong balance sheets and others who want more beta to benefit in the anticipated recovery and are looking to add to the likes of oils, autos, financials, and miners.

There is a divide into two broad camps – those seeking to own high quality, strong balance sheets and others who want more beta to benefit in the anticipated recovery

Four signals driving investment strategies

We have identified four priority areas for investors in the coming weeks, that will impact both the timing and success of any such strategy.

Market bounce

The market was technically very oversold and price action has been, and continues to be, extreme. But the lack of visibility on earnings makes it hard to trust that the market can sustain the current bounce. The consensus view, therefore, is that things are likely to get worse before they get better, with headline risk around the US and UK, particularly over the next 3-4 weeks. As such, we expect markets will continue to be volatile and go lower after the current strong bounce over that timeframe.

The end of lockdown

A meaningful recovery is predicated on the end of national lockdowns, and we are already hearing that there is increasing lobbying by companies across Europe on getting back to work. From a business and wider social angle, we expect pressure on policymakers to increase towards the end of the month, subject to how various countries apex in the next 3-4 weeks. But in reality, policymakers are caught in a bind and reversing the lockdown can only come with a downward trend in new cases and material progress on vaccine development.

Seeing a vaccine developed or a definitive peaking in Covid-19 cases

For the market to trend sustainably higher, investors need to see a vaccine developed or a definitive peaking in Covid-19 cases and are spending significant time researching the former. Many investors are using consultants to engage experts in the fields of microbiology and medicine to understand how the likes of the malaria drug are performing in treating Covid-19 and what other vaccines may/are working. The remdesivir phase 3 trial results due on 27 April is seen by some as a potential trigger.

Downgrades to corporate credit

Another risk investors are watching is the downgrade journey that corporate credit will likely now endure. A host of investment grade bonds will sink to junk and there is a real risk that significant numbers within junk will default. That is another catalyst yet to drop that investors feel will return the market to the lows we have recently seen.

Piers Coombs is head of Goodbody's London office.