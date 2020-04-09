Concept stocks: An opportunity for short sellers

When WeWork’s parent company withdrew its proposed IPO in September, value investors everywhere likely breathed a sigh of relief the market had not completely abandoned all judgement.

The era of the "concept" stock is not necessarily dead, but signs suggest investors of all stripes are scrutinizing these "stories" more closely than in the recent past. Long/short strategies, as a result, are positioned to capitalize.

For the uninitiated, a concept stock, by definition, has an extremely high price-to-sales ratio. Its valuation is driven, not by fundamentals or performance, but by the unique "concept" of the company, often featuring a value proposition characterized by a differentiated or disruptive business model.

To be sure, concept stocks are not a new phenomenon. A 2001 research paper from professors Jim Hsieh and Ralph Walkling The History and Performance of Concept Stocks, observed that a rush of these names emerged in the oil-and-gas sector during the 1960s and 1970s; in the computer and office equipment industries the following decade; and in the internet and biotech sectors during the late 1990s. Today, thanks to widespread and rapid digital transformation occurring across the broader economy, concept stocks aren't necessarily confined to just one or two emerging sectors.

WeWork would have been a prototypical example had it been able to price its shares. As a private company, it doesn't fit the bill. This is because the market accurately spotted unresolved questions over company's performance (i.e., a $1.9bn net loss) and governance issues (self-dealing, conflicts).

But it was WeWork's proposed valuation, as high as $47bn that in hindsight seems egregious. This is not to say that disruption is not influencing business models and altering valuations. Indeed, these trends are very real and speak to the recent emphasis of investors on sales growth in identifying outperformers. The question facing the market today, however, is whether the pendulum has swung too far - to the point that sales growth is now being overvalued, while risks to cash flow and margins are minimized or overlooked altogether.

Certainly, a significant proportion of high-growth companies in the index can justify an elevated valuation. But it is also true that just because a company disrupted its industry does not mean that past growth trends can automatically be extrapolated ad infinitum. Industry dynamics change, moats fill, and the markets, over time, simply expect that top-line growth will translate into bottom-line performance as economies of scale and pricing power support margin growth.

The transition from high-growth disruptor to a more mature "show me" stock can occur quickly as these dynamics change, underscoring the importance of fundamental analysis and valuations in stock selection.

Netflix and chill

Take Netflix. The company was a first mover in over-the-top, or OTT, television. The company has also built a tremendous brand, differentiated itself through great content and a frictionless user experience, and has expanded its reach to over 190 countries. For the last five years, investors have certainly been justified and well rewarded for funding the company's rapid growth.

Media delivery, however, has historically been a competitive business and has only become more cutthroat as cable companies, telecom providers, satellite operators, OTT players and now, content providers themselves, compete for subscribers.

The entry of deep-pocketed competitors Disney and Apple, as well as Amazon's continued investment in its programming, means that Netflix will either need to spend ever more capital to reach what appears to be an optimistic best-case scenario (based on its current valuation) or lower its price point to reflect a more acutely competitive environment.

It is this evolving backdrop coupled with persistent negative free cash flow that could reverse some of the recent outsized gains to Netflix's share price.

ASOS delivery

These dynamics are playing out in other areas too. In the UK, online fashion retailer ASOS, has seen its stock price see-saw over the past year as the company's rapid growth has created other operational challenges, increasingly evident in its declining margins. As a first mover in online fashion space, ASOS was able to generate rapid top-line growth. Last year, it reported that its retail sales over a four-year period grew at a compound annual growth rate ranging from 23% to 38% across each of its key geographies. The market has traded the stock largely on an enterprise-value-to-sales basis on the belief that revenue growth would translate into increased cash flow. Yet the company went from a net cash position of £42.7m last year, to net debt of £90.5m in the company's most recent annual report published in mid-October.

Meanwhile, over time, certain brick-and-mortar retailers have caught up. In the process, the more successful names have also capitalised on their store footprints to differentiate their offering from the pure digital competitors. UK retailer Next, for instance, has quantified that approximately half of its online orders are attributable to in-store pickups, while its 500-plus locations also simplify returns and exchanges for customers.

Its digital sales reached 53% of its total revenues, last year, giving the company an attractive, cash-generative sales mix, both online and through its traditional four-wall strategy. So it's against this backdrop that Next's price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 15x TTM, as of the first week of November, looks particularly attractive compared to the 110x P/E of ASOS. The dynamics between the two illustrate that revenue growth alone will not lead to the creation of a competitive and sustainable business.

As with any industrial revolution, markets often gravitate to more speculative investments. In the 1840s, in Great Britain, it was the railway mania; in the 1970s, the budding electronics and IT sectors led to the rise and collapse of the go-go fund era. Today, digital transformation is lifting most boats that play into these trends. Over time, however, a synthesis generally occurs in which the surviving legacy operators adapt to create a more competitive and balanced peer set.

To be sure, high growth companies have been well rewarded for disrupting their respective industries and building marketshare in the process. But after five-plus years of funding growth, investors now expect to see progress in the form of cash flows and margin expansion. As the pendulum swings back toward a focus on fundamental analysis, business momentum and valuations, global long/short investors should be well positioned to capitalize.

Josh Jones is global long/short portfolio manager at Boston Partners