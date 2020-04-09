Swift recovery? China's economy beyond Covid-19

Just weeks after the world’s second largest economy came to an abrupt halt, China’s engine is now slowly restarting.

Its government has been rather upbeat over the prospects of a swift economic recovery, even as some of the world's major economies come to a standstill. Against a backdrop of downbeat sentiments and sliding oil prices, one key question lingers in the mind of many: can the Chinese economy withstand these shocks, rebound quickly, and be back on track?

I don't believe the Chinese economy will actually normalise quickly. In early signs of a recovery, the official manufacturing purchasing manager's index (PMI) for March hit 52.0 after a record low in February, indicating an expansion and beating expectations of a contraction.

Even so, we believe that China, which was already growing at its slowest pace in 30 years before the Covid-19 outbreak, will experience negative economic growth for another quarter. A mild growth recovery is likely in the second half of 2020.

Clouds of uncertainty

Uncertainties over the outlook for the global economy also cast some clouds on China's hope for a quick rebound. Even though the country is now far less export-dependent and therefore better insulated from external shocks, its manufacturing sector will still feel the impact of lower global demand in a worldwide slowdown.

Much depends on how long the Covid-19 pandemic lasts around the globe, and that is still a major unknown. If the global economy begins to recover in the next four months or so, the current consumption shortfall may be at least partially recovered as delayed expenditures are recouped.

A longer crisis, however, could cause significant bankruptcies globally and the resultant closing of productive capacity. This will have a much more dramatic impact on China's economy. The key to the speed of China's economic recovery in that case will be the Chinese consumers' willingness to spend during a time of weak economic growth generally.

Looking beyond these clouds of uncertainty, China has many levers to pull to restore its economic growth. It should be remembered that compared with other countries, Chinese leaders have a wider arsenal of tools at their disposal to stimulate the economy.

Among the many options are infrastructure spending - financing infrastructure projects through bond issuance, as well as relaxation of restrictions on lending, encouragement of private investment in property and productive capacity, tax reductions and rebates, more lenient pension contributions and outright consumer grants.

Additionally, the People's Bank of China is likely to consider responding with more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts and various other forms of easing. For example, they could cut the benchmark interest rates by 200 basis points, and still be well above zero. The government can also provide fiscal stimulus, given that the country's deficit is below 5% of GDP. Recently, lawmakers have told banks to extend loan repayments coming due for small- and medium-sized business to ease liquidity concerns.

Bottom of the barrel

Falling oil prices could be a double-edged sword for China, however. The country will benefit from lower oil prices, as about 60% of its oil is imported. The government will also, if oil prices remain around current levels, be likely to boost its oil reserves and take advantage of the attractive prices.

That said, the offset of these positives will be felt at massive oil-focused, state-owned enterprises, which will bear the brunt of low global oil prices. Setbacks will also be felt in the renewable energy sectors such as wind and solar, whose growth has been boosted in recent years by the high prices of competitive energy sources such as oil.

While we are optimistic, it still remains early days as to whether a swift recovery for China is on the horizon.

Steven Watson is equity portfolio manager at Capital Group, based in Hong Kong