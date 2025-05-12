Investment Week unveils FMYA finalists for Technology and Marketing & PR categories

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlists for two new categories at this year’s flagship Fund Manager of the Year Awards to recognise groups supporting asset and wealth management firms in the UK.
The new categories are: Technology Partner of the Year (Asset and Wealth Management) and Marketing and PR Partner of the Year (Asset and Wealth Management). We will announce the winners at a special 30th Anniversary celebration of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards on 19 June at the Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London, which will be attended by asset and wealth management groups from across the industry. As part of the entry process, nominees had to demonstrate excellence in client service/support and show the impact they have made, especially in the 12 months to 28 February 20...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes