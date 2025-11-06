Platforms on track for record year as Budget becomes double-edged sword

Sales reach £23bn on platforms

clock • 4 min read

Investment platforms serving advised clients are on track for a record year of inflows as Budget speculation hits fever pitch.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Platforms

Platforms on track for record year as Budget becomes double-edged sword
Platforms

Platforms on track for record year as Budget becomes double-edged sword

Sales reach £23bn on platforms

Alex Sebastian
clock 06 November 2025 • 4 min read
Weatherbys teams up with Saxo for execution-only trading platform launch
Platforms

Weatherbys teams up with Saxo for execution-only trading platform launch

Part of Weatherbys expansion

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 October 2025 • 1 min read
Robinhood opens futures trading to UK retail investors
Platforms

Robinhood opens futures trading to UK retail investors

$0.75 contract fee per trade

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot