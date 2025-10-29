Allfunds AuA hits €1.7trn thanks to €31.7bn Q3 inflows

17.9% AuA increase year-on-year

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Allfunds has reported net flows of €31.7bn for the third quarter of 2025, a 24.4% increase year-on-year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

LSEG expands BlackRock partnership via Preqin access

Oakley Capital Investments hires SMT's chair Christopher Samuel to board

More on Industry

Allfunds AuA hits €1.7trn thanks to €31.7bn Q3 inflows
Industry

Allfunds AuA hits €1.7trn thanks to €31.7bn Q3 inflows

17.9% AuA increase year-on-year

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 October 2025 • 2 min read
$7bn Nelson Peltz-backed Janus Henderson could be a sign of things to come
Industry

$7bn Nelson Peltz-backed Janus Henderson could be a sign of things to come

Looking at advantages of private

Alex Sebastian
clock 28 October 2025 • 4 min read
Smarsh's Shaun Hurst: A new era of non-financial misconduct scrutiny for the industry
Industry

Smarsh's Shaun Hurst: A new era of non-financial misconduct scrutiny for the industry

37,000 firms to come under new rules

Shaun Hurst
clock 28 October 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot