Scottish Mortgage 'not about chasing AI hype' as it sells out of Covid winners

Sold position in Wayfair

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Scottish Mortgage investment trust (SMT) has sold out of UK online furniture store Wayfair, as the management focuses on the long-term opportunities in AI.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

UK wealth managers' lack of confidence in crypto could see clients miss out

Think tank unveils toolkit for investment trust boards to boost governance oversight

Trustpilot