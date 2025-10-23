FCA to deliver 'fewer and faster' enforcement outcomes

More criminal prosecutions than before

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it expects to deliver more 30 enforcement outcomes this year, fewer than the 41 outcomes delivered last year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

St. James's Place FUM surpasses £200bn for first time

Devon man jailed for £1.3m Ponzi scheme run from his bedroom

More on Regulation

FCA's Simon Walls warns 'things will go wrong' with PISCES but loosening regulation is right
Regulation

FCA's Simon Walls warns 'things will go wrong' with PISCES but loosening regulation is right

IA Funds Symposium

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
SDR operational hurdles see firms take cautious implementation approach
Regulation

SDR operational hurdles see firms take cautious implementation approach

Regulation highly prescriptive

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 October 2025 • 3 min read
FCA secures $101m redress for investors from Michael Platt's BlueCrest
Regulation

FCA secures $101m redress for investors from Michael Platt's BlueCrest

Follows lengthy legal dispute

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot