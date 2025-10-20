Mercantile trust backs UK as a 'compelling' option once volatility dies down

NAV returns at 6%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The UK, particularly small and medium companies, is set to deliver strong returns in the long-term once its future becomes more certain, according to Mercantile investment trust.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

BlackRock becomes latest to offer crypto ETPs to retail market

BoE's Huw Pill: Holding rates is a 'skip rather than a halt'

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: Nikkei 225 soars as Takaichi becomes Japan's first female prime minister
Markets

Market Movers blog: Nikkei 225 soars as Takaichi becomes Japan's first female prime minister

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 21 October 2025 • 1 min read
Mercantile trust backs UK as a 'compelling' option once volatility dies down
Markets

Mercantile trust backs UK as a 'compelling' option once volatility dies down

NAV returns at 6%

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 October 2025 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: Obviously, it was going to be about gold
Markets

Friday Briefing: Obviously, it was going to be about gold

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 October 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot