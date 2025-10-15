Fed's Powell signals further rate cuts as US job market stagnates

FedWatch has cut at 95.7% odds

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has indicated support for another rate cut when the Fed meets later this month, citing a further cooling in the US jobs markets.

Michael Nelson
