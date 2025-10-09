Maven Renovar VCT suffers blow to NAV after £397,000 general meeting cost

Dent to NAV

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The board of Maven Renovar VCT has expressed disappointment at the dent to its net asset value (NAV) incurred by a general meeting requisitioned by a group of shareholders earlier this year.

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
Trustpilot