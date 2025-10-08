Peter Hargreaves to step down from HL board after less than six months

Son Robert to take over

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Peter Hargreaves is set to step down from the board of the investment platform mere months after it was taken private in a £5.4bn deal by a PE consortium.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Investors set to block £1m WH Ireland wealth sale to Oberon

ONS revises down borrowing figures following VAT data error

More on People moves

Peter Hargreaves to step down from HL board after less than six months
People moves

Peter Hargreaves to step down from HL board after less than six months

Son Robert to take over

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 October 2025 • 1 min read
Church House Investment Management promotes duo to deputy CIO roles
People moves

Church House Investment Management promotes duo to deputy CIO roles

Raft of senior appointments

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 07 October 2025 • 1 min read
Rothschild & Co names James Morrell CEO of UK wealth management
People moves

Rothschild & Co names James Morrell CEO of UK wealth management

Succeeds Helen Watson

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 07 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot