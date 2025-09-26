Boaz Weinstein's Saba Capital continues its investment trust activism with European ETF launch

Registered in Ireland

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Saba Capital Management, the Manhattan-based hedge fund that launched a campaign in late 2024 to shake up the UK investment trust sector, is set to launch an ETF targeting discounts in the space.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Shares in Goldman Sachs' Petershill Partners surge 33% amid plans to delist from London

BoE's Megan Greene: Supply side shocks require a cautious approach to rate cutting

Trustpilot