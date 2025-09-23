Emma Wall named HL chief investment strategist

One of two newly created senior leadership roles

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has named Emma Wall its chief investment strategist, one of two newly created senior leadership roles within the company.

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

