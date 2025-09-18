US to pump £150bn of investment into the UK

Over half from Blackstone

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The UK government has announced that the US will invest £150bn in the country, creating 7,600 jobs.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

John Duxbury to leave M&G Real Estate after 27 years

The IA: 'Significant growth opportunity' for ETFs if access barriers are removed

More on Investment

Stories of the week: Market confidence, AI regulations, and French treasuries
Investment

Stories of the week: Market confidence, AI regulations, and French treasuries

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 12 September 2025 • 1 min read
Mattioli Woods' Dean Cheeseman: US is a 'unique challenge' for multi-asset investors
Investment

Mattioli Woods' Dean Cheeseman: US is a 'unique challenge' for multi-asset investors

Concentration efforts 'challenging'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 09 September 2025 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Winner Winner, Now EMLI for Dinner
Investment

Partner Insight: Winner Winner, Now EMLI for Dinner

Matt Murphy, CFA, CAIA, Institutional Portfolio Manager on Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Emerging Markets Debt Team, highlights EMDO’s award-winning strategic role and EMLI’s tactical opportunities in emerging markets debt.

Matthew Murphey, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
clock 03 September 2025 • 7 min read
Trustpilot