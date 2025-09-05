Goldman Sachs takes $1bn stake in T. Rowe Price as they ink 'strategic collaboration'

Private markets push

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Goldman Sachs has taken a $1bn position in T. Rowe Price as the two asset managers signed a “strategic collaboration” to deliver both private and public market portfolios.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

FCA investigates 'competition concerns' over access to LSEG's data centres

UK minister for investment Poppy Gustafsson to leave government – reports

More on Companies

Goldman Sachs takes $1bn stake in T. Rowe Price as they ink 'strategic collaboration'
Companies

Goldman Sachs takes $1bn stake in T. Rowe Price as they ink 'strategic collaboration'

Private markets push

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 September 2025 • 1 min read
Evelyn Partners to begin sale process next month – reports
Companies

Evelyn Partners to begin sale process next month – reports

Process to kick off in October

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 04 September 2025 • 2 min read
Boutiques look to outsourcing and international expansion as commercial pressure mounts
Companies

Boutiques look to outsourcing and international expansion as commercial pressure mounts

Adapting to complex investment conditions

Michael Nelson
clock 04 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot