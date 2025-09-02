Schroders, M&G and EdenTree funds secure Square Mile ratings while Regnan merger spurs adjustment

Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions loses rating ahead of merger

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Fund houses Schroders, M&G and EdenTree have all seen various mandates added into Square Mile’s Academy of Funds in the latest monthly round-up.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Alec Cutler and Ken Wotton funds secure RSMR rating

JPMAM makes veteran market strategist Mike Bell redundant

More on Funds

Schroders, M&G and EdenTree funds secure Square Mile ratings while Regnan merger spurs adjustment
Funds

Schroders, M&G and EdenTree funds secure Square Mile ratings while Regnan merger spurs adjustment

Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions loses rating ahead of merger

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 September 2025 • 3 min read
Alec Cutler and Ken Wotton funds secure RSMR rating
Funds

Alec Cutler and Ken Wotton funds secure RSMR rating

Global, UK small caps and index range

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 September 2025 • 2 min read
Aegon AM launches new Investment Grade Climate Transition Fund
Funds

Aegon AM launches new Investment Grade Climate Transition Fund

New fund aims to deliver a net zero aligned portfolio by 2040

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 28 August 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot