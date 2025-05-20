Baillie Gifford: Investment trusts 'that simply mirror an OEIC are vulnerable to attack'

This is according to Baillie Gifford's director of distribution and marketing, James Budden, who described the investment trust sector as "Darwinian in nature". Speaking at Baillie Gifford's Investment Conference last week (15 May), Budden addressed the perpetuating discounts many investment trusts, including those managed by Baillie Gifford, have been trading at for some time. Boaz Weinstein's Saba Capital to exit ESCT via tender offer after mutual talks "The presence of a discount can point to a trust in trouble, but it is not indicative of a crisis. Indeed, 90% of trusts curren...