Schroder Income Growth names co-manager to bolster shareholder returns

Schroder Income Growth (SCF) has appointed Matt Bennison as co-manager of the trust with immediate effect, amid several moves designed to enhance shareholder returns.
In a stock exchange notice today (14 May), the board said Bennison will work alongside Sue Noffke, head of UK equities. Bennison started at Schroders in 2012, having collaborated with Noffke since 2015 as part of the Schroders' UK Prime team. Schroder British Opportunities trust abandons UK-listed focus in favour of private equity only mandate Two years later, in 2017, he became co-manager of the Prime UK Equity strategy and has supported Schroder Income Growth's portfolio ever since. "The appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening the company's investment managem...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes