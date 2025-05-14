Schroder Income Growth names co-manager to bolster shareholder returns

In a stock exchange notice today (14 May), the board said Bennison will work alongside Sue Noffke, head of UK equities. Bennison started at Schroders in 2012, having collaborated with Noffke since 2015 as part of the Schroders' UK Prime team. Schroder British Opportunities trust abandons UK-listed focus in favour of private equity only mandate Two years later, in 2017, he became co-manager of the Prime UK Equity strategy and has supported Schroder Income Growth's portfolio ever since. "The appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening the company's investment managem...