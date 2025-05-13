FCA closes almost 500 whistleblowing cases in Q1 with majority requiring 'no action'

The UK financial watchdog closed almost 468 whistleblowing cases on its books in the opening quarter of the year, while the number of new reports remained steady quarter-to-quarter.
Overall, 12 reports (2.6%) required ‘significant action to manage harm', which could involve either enforcement action from the Financial Conduct Authority, a skilled person report, or restricting a firm's permissions or an individual's approval. FCA bolsters access to investment research Just over 40% warranted ‘action to reduce harm', which involved the FCA writing to, or visiting a firm, asking a company for information, or asking a business to attest to complying with its rules. However, the majority did not require any direct action from the regulator, with 213 reports (45.5%)...
