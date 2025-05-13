FCA closes almost 500 whistleblowing cases in Q1 with majority requiring 'no action'

281 new reports in Q1

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The UK financial watchdog closed almost 468 whistleblowing cases on its books in the opening quarter of the year, while the number of new reports remained steady quarter-to-quarter.

Overall, 12 reports (2.6%) required ‘significant action to manage harm', which could involve either enforcement action from the Financial Conduct Authority, a skilled person report, or restricting a firm's permissions or an individual's approval. FCA bolsters access to investment research Just over 40% warranted ‘action to reduce harm', which involved the FCA writing to, or visiting a firm, asking a company for information, or asking a business to attest to complying with its rules. However, the majority did not require any direct action from the regulator, with 213 reports (45.5%)...

