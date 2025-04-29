Ocado's share price jumps over 2% amid launch of bond buyback scheme

According to data from MarketWatch, shares in Ocado reached as high as 292.4p this morning before falling to 288.1p at the time of reporting. But despite the gain, the company's share is down 5.1% since the beginning of the year and 18.7% in the past twelve months. SJP commences £93m share buyback programme In two separate stock exchange notices, the retailer said it would launch a bond offering worth £300m with a maturing date set for 2030. The net proceeds, according to Ocado, would be used to fund the purchase of a small fraction of the company's senior unsecured convertible ...