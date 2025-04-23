US M&A spending jumps 50% in March as deal volume declines

Near 6% drop in number of deals happening

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The amount of M&A activity fell by 5.9% in March but there was a significant jump in the amount of money spent on the deals.

Aggregate spending was up 49.9% from February, according to data from FactSet, which was spread across 892 deals, a decrease from 948 the previous month. Credit: FactSet The largest overall deal was Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI acquiring his social media company X for $33bn. This would allow co-investors in X to benefit from the value of the AI firm. In terms of M&A deal activity, just five out of the 21 sectors tracked by FactSet saw an increase over the past three months relative to the same period in 2024: Technology Services recorded 747 deals versus 648 in the p...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Quilter boasts strong boost to core net inflows in Q1 as it braces for volatile year

Musk concedes tariff's negative impact on Tesla as carmaker misses Q1 earnings targets

More on Investment

Event Voice: Your questions answered by FFSA Investment Managers at the Emerging Markets Conference
Investment

Event Voice: Your questions answered by FFSA Investment Managers at the Emerging Markets Conference

Angus Sandison, Investment Analyst, FSSA Investment Managers
clock 24 April 2025 • 3 min read
US M&A spending jumps 50% in March as deal volume declines
Investment

US M&A spending jumps 50% in March as deal volume declines

Near 6% drop in number of deals happening

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 April 2025 • 1 min read
Stories of the week: The FCA, Bank of America and Neil Woodford
Investment

Stories of the week: The FCA, Bank of America and Neil Woodford

Recession expectations, AI chips and Hargreaves Lansdown: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 17 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot