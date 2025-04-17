JP Morgan Global Growth and Income and Henderson International Income proceed with merger

JP Morgan Global Growth and Income (JGGI) and Henderson International Income (HINT) have pressed ahead with their proposed merger, which would see the latter roll over into the JPM mandate.
The deal was initially proposed back on 7 February and today (17 April), both boards have published respective circulars detailing their respective motions to shareholders. FCA confirms late 2025 deadline for final CCI ruling as it brings out second consultation HINT announced a pre-liquidation interim dividend of 3.9p per share and under the proposed scheme, HINT shareholders receiving new JGGI shares will not be entitled to receive JGGI's fourth interim dividend for the year ending 30 June 2025, which will be declared in May 2025. The Henderson trust will begin realigning its ass...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes