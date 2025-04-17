JP Morgan Global Growth and Income and Henderson International Income proceed with merger

Both boards in support

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

JP Morgan Global Growth and Income (JGGI) and Henderson International Income (HINT) have pressed ahead with their proposed merger, which would see the latter roll over into the JPM mandate.

The deal was initially proposed back on 7 February and today (17 April), both boards have published respective circulars detailing their respective motions to shareholders. FCA confirms late 2025 deadline for final CCI ruling as it brings out second consultation HINT announced a pre-liquidation interim dividend of 3.9p per share and under the proposed scheme, HINT shareholders receiving new JGGI shares will not be entitled to receive JGGI's fourth interim dividend for the year ending 30 June 2025, which will be declared in May 2025. The Henderson trust will begin realigning its ass...

More on Investment Trusts

