Jupiter eyes closure of its International Balanced Portfolio strategy in Luxembourg

Luxembourg-based Jupiter Investment Fund will seek shareholder approval to shut down its Jupiter Merlin International Balanced Portfolio strategy, after it failed to attract “significant inflows from investors”.
In a shareholder notice, the board of Jupiter Investment Fund decided to close down the vehicle on 8 May subject to shareholder approval, with new investments into the fund no longer allowed as of 9 April. Jupiter shutters dwindling Global Ecology Growth fund after 24 years Jupiter Merlin International Balanced Portfolio was launched in 2008 and its net assets were standing at approximately €39.8m as of 19 March. The closure is part of Jupiter's rationalisation programme, which has seen a wider range of funds being closed down, including the Global Ecology Growth and Pan Europ...
