BoE moving closer to 'restrictive' fiscal territory with cancelled sale of long-dated bonds

The Bank of England has cancelled the previously planned sale of its long-dated bonds, pushing it to the brink of “restrictive” fiscal policy, economists have warned.
The central bank was set to auction off some of its long maturity bonds on 14 April but in a notice on Thursday (10 April) it said it was switching this to short maturity bonds "in light of recent market volatility". US tariffs threaten UK growth and stymie Reeves and BoE's plans Equity and fixed income markets have had one of the most turbulent weeks on record, triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff war launched last week. The back and forth from the US on hiking, pausing or increasing various levies has sent equities into a spiral, and UK gilt yields have crept up to 200...
