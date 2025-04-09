China slaps additional 84% tariff on US goods

Latest move in the trade war

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

China's finance ministry has blasted back at the US’ 104% tariffs on the Eastern superpower with an additional 84% levy, set to come into force on 10 April.

President Donald Trump's latest tariffs took effect just after midday today (9 April), hitting major trading partners with new levies, including a 104% tariff on Asia's largest economy. US futures have since taken a tumble, with the S&P 500 dropping by more than 1.8% today, according to data from MarketWatch, following news that Beijing would be increasing its levies on US goods.   

Economics

