China vows to hit back after Trump threatens additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods

The Chinese ministry called the US-imposed ‘reciprocal' tariffs "groundless and typical of unilateral bullying", with a government spokesperson stating: "China will fight till the end if the US side is bent on going down the wrong path." Friday Briefing: Liberation Day is the moment 'Nero picked up the fiddle' The stark warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap additional 50% tariffs on China if the latter did not abandon its 34% retaliatory levies adopted in the wake of ‘Liberation Day'. On 2 April, Trump announced 34% tariffs on China, bringing the tota...