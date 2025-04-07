JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of tariffs' inflationary impact as he stands by 'innovative' US

Annual letter to shareholders

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

As trillions are wiped off global stock markets as a result of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) has joined the chorus warning of the levies' potential inflationary impact.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Jamie Dimon said the recent tariffs "will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession". He said that even with the massive selloff in markets since Thursday (3 April), "prices remain relatively high". "These significant and somewhat unprecedented forces cause us to remain very cautious," he wrote. Since Trump unveiled his ‘reciprocal' regime, JPM Chase's share price has dropped 11.5%, according to data from MarketWatch. "Whatever you think of the legitimate reasons for the newly announ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Home REIT auditor BDO officially under investigation for 2021 assessment of ill-famed trust

Brickwood AM names former JO Hambro CEO as chair

More on Investment

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of tariffs' inflationary impact as he stands by 'innovative' US
Investment

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of tariffs' inflationary impact as he stands by 'innovative' US

Annual letter to shareholders

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 April 2025 • 3 min read
Berkshire Hathaway denies Buffett's endorsement of Trump's tariffs
Investment

Berkshire Hathaway denies Buffett's endorsement of Trump's tariffs

Omaha oracle went cash heavy ahead of stock market fall

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 April 2025 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: Liberation Day is the moment 'Nero picked up the fiddle'
Investment

Friday Briefing: Liberation Day is the moment 'Nero picked up the fiddle'

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 April 2025 • 8 min read
Trustpilot