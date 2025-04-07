FCA and Treasury eye alternatives sector reform to help managers 'operate more efficiently'

In a statement released today (7 April), the FCA said the proposed reforms would make it "easier for firms to operate globally, while encouraging effective risk management". The financial watchdog is looking to overhaul the alternative investment fund managers (AIFM) regime inherited from the EU, including the AIFM directive (AIFMD). FCA's sustainability rules 'do not prevent investment' in defence companies The reform focuses on four "main parts to the work" covered by the FCA and Treasury, including establishing the perimeter determining which firms must be authorised and regulat...