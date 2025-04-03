US futures and European equities drop as fallout of 'harsh' tariffs ripples through markets

'Liberation Day'

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

US President Donald Trump’s amped up his trade war efforts on Wednesday (2 April) and sent global markets into a tailspin.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures were down 3.3% and 3%, respectively, at the time of reporting today (3 April), hours after Trump's 'Liberation Day' sent shockwaves across the ocean, according to data from MarketWatch. Markets plunge as Trump pushes ahead with global 'reciprocal' tariffs Meanwhile in Europe, Germany's DAX was down 2.1%, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index opened with an immediate 2% drop. It was a similar reaction in Japan, as the Nikkei 225 lost 2.8%, while Tokyo's Topix dropped 3.1%. "The effects of ‘Liberation Day' are being felt far and wide, with Asian markets down ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Markets plunge as Trump pushes ahead with global 'reciprocal' tariffs

US swings out of favour at fastest rate since 2010

More on Markets

Dentons' Nik Colbridge: What IPO candidates really care about when choosing a listing venue
Markets

Dentons' Nik Colbridge: What IPO candidates really care about when choosing a listing venue

London under pressure

Nik Colbridge
clock 03 April 2025 • 3 min read
Markets plunge as Trump pushes ahead with global 'reciprocal' tariffs
Markets

Markets plunge as Trump pushes ahead with global 'reciprocal' tariffs

20% on EU, 10% on UK

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 03 April 2025 • 2 min read
Brooks Macdonald joins main LSE market
Markets

Brooks Macdonald joins main LSE market

To ‘enhance the group’s corporate profile'

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 28 March 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot