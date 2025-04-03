US futures and European equities drop as fallout of 'harsh' tariffs ripples through markets

Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures were down 3.3% and 3%, respectively, at the time of reporting today (3 April), hours after Trump's 'Liberation Day' sent shockwaves across the ocean, according to data from MarketWatch. Markets plunge as Trump pushes ahead with global 'reciprocal' tariffs Meanwhile in Europe, Germany's DAX was down 2.1%, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index opened with an immediate 2% drop. It was a similar reaction in Japan, as the Nikkei 225 lost 2.8%, while Tokyo's Topix dropped 3.1%. "The effects of ‘Liberation Day' are being felt far and wide, with Asian markets down ...