Raspberry Pi's profits fall over 50% after 'transformative year' for the company

Following June 2024 IPO

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

High-performance computer manufacturer Raspberry Pi has seen its pre-tax profits fall by more than 50% year-on-year in its first results since the company’s IPO in June 2024.

The Cambridge-based company reported profits before tax of $16.3m, a drop of 57% from 2023's £38.2m. Its revenue also dropped 2% to $259.5m from $265.8m, while its gross profits fell 4% from $66m to $63.2m.  Raspberry Pi confirms London listing Raspberry Pi floated on London's stock market in June last year, raising £143.1m in its public listing and it was bumped up to the FTSE 250 in September 2024.  Since then, the FTSE 250 addition has been subjected to shorts by asset managers and hedge funds, with both JP Morgan Asset Management and Ennismore Fund Management currently holdi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Capital markets roundup: March 2025

Trump trade war could lead to $1.4trn global welfare loss as 'Liberation Day' looms

More on Companies

Kleinwort Hambros becomes UBP's UK arm following takeover
Companies

Kleinwort Hambros becomes UBP's UK arm following takeover

All London teams to move into Marylebone

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 April 2025 • 1 min read
Amundi finalises Victory Capital deal
Companies

Amundi finalises Victory Capital deal

21.2% stake in Victory Capital

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 April 2025 • 1 min read
Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today
Companies

Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today

To funds advised by Apax

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 31 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot