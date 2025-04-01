Amundi finalises Victory Capital deal

Initially announced back in 2024, Amundi will supply non-US products for Victory Capital's distribution in the US as part of the deal, while Victory Capital will provide American active asset management products for Amundi's distribution outside of the US. Amundi appoints Eric Bramoullé as UK CEO In exchange for the partnership, Amundi received 21.2% of equity in Victory Capital, or 17.6 million shares at closing, which equals 4.9% of voting rights in the company. According to Amundi, the firm expects its total equity interest to hit 26.1% in the next following months. Davi...