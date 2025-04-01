Amundi finalises Victory Capital deal

Amundi and Victory Capital have signed off on their strategic partnership with the mutual distribution agreements, which is set to last for 15 years.
Initially announced back in 2024, Amundi will supply non-US products for Victory Capital's distribution in the US as part of the deal, while Victory Capital will provide American active asset management products for Amundi's distribution outside of the US. Amundi appoints Eric Bramoullé as UK CEO In exchange for the partnership, Amundi received 21.2% of equity in Victory Capital, or 17.6 million shares at closing, which equals 4.9% of voting rights in the company. According to Amundi, the firm expects its total equity interest to hit 26.1% in the next following months. Davi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes