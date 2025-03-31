Seven Aberdeen Enhanced Index funds awarded RSMR rating

The seven Aberdeen strategies are: abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn American Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn European Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn Japan Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn World Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn UK Equity Enhanced Index and abrdn Asia Pacific Equity Enhanced Index. aberdeen seeks to merge two MyFolio fund ranges All seven track different indices including the S&P 500, FTSE All Share and several MSCI ones: MSCI Europe ex UK, MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan, MSCI Emerging Markets, MSCI Japan, and MSCI World. Among the reasons cited by RSMR for the ...