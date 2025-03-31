Seven Aberdeen Enhanced Index funds awarded RSMR rating

Research house RSMR has rated seven Aberdeen funds that are part of the Enhanced Index range, Investment Week can reveal.
The seven Aberdeen strategies are: abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn American Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn European Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn Japan Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn World Equity Enhanced Index; abrdn UK Equity Enhanced Index and abrdn Asia Pacific Equity Enhanced Index. aberdeen seeks to merge two MyFolio fund ranges All seven track different indices including the S&P 500, FTSE All Share and several MSCI ones: MSCI Europe ex UK, MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan, MSCI Emerging Markets, MSCI Japan, and MSCI World. Among the reasons cited by RSMR for the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes