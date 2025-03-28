The Financial Conduct Authority has approved the ‘Sustainability Focus’ label for a second Baillie Gifford fund, under the watchdog’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR).
The Baillie Gifford Sustainable Growth fund was launched in January 2023 and had £515m in assets under management as of 28 February. FCA delays implementation of SDR to portfolio management Currently managed by Toby Ross and Katherine Davidson, it holds between 55 and 80 stocks and targets sustainable companies that aim to deliver "enduring growth and lasting benefits for society", according to the firm. Its top five stocks are Microsoft, Alphabet, TSMC, MercadoLibre and Mastercard, according to the latest factsheet. "Our Sustainable Growth fund is one of only around 100 UK...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes