The Baillie Gifford Sustainable Growth fund was launched in January 2023 and had £515m in assets under management as of 28 February. FCA delays implementation of SDR to portfolio management Currently managed by Toby Ross and Katherine Davidson, it holds between 55 and 80 stocks and targets sustainable companies that aim to deliver "enduring growth and lasting benefits for society", according to the firm. Its top five stocks are Microsoft, Alphabet, TSMC, MercadoLibre and Mastercard, according to the latest factsheet. "Our Sustainable Growth fund is one of only around 100 UK...