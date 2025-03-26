Urban Logistics REIT hit with general meeting requisition notice by activist investor Achilles

Activist investment trust Achilles has requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting at Urban Logistics REIT that would see three incumbent board members ousted.
Achilles was launched last month by City veterans Christopher Mills and Robert Naylor, who are best known for orchestrating the sale of Hipgnosis Songs to Blackstone in 2024. Mills and Naylor's close-ended strategy looks to take advantage of the discounts within the investment trust sector, but run a concentrated portfolio strategy to target just one or two companies at any one time. Duo behind Hipgnosis Songs sale launch activist investment trust Achilles Achilles holds shares worth 8.8% of the issued shared capital of Urban Logistics through Waverton Investment Management, TR Pr...
